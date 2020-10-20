North Carolina unemployment rate rises to 7.3% in September

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina’s unemployment rate rose in September, as the number of additional jobs filled didn’t keep pace with people returning to the workforce as pandemic restrictions were lifted further.

The state Department of Commerce said on Tuesday the seasonally adjusted jobless rate was 7.3% That compares to 6.5% in August.

September saw about 38,700 more people employed compared to August, but those declared unemployed rose by over 44,000.

North Carolina’s rate peaked during COVID-19 orders limiting movement and commerce at 12.9% in April.

The September rate is still twice the pre-pandemic rate. The national rate for September was 7.9%