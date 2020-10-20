Target giving frontline workers another bonus

(CBS News) — Essential employees who have continued to go to work have put their lives at risk during the coronavirus pandemic. To thank its frontline workers for their hard work, Target is giving out another bonus. The superstore announced on Monday it will give frontline team members a $200 bonus heading into the holidays.

“With 2020’s many twists and turns, it’s quickly shaping up to be a holiday season like no other,” Target said in a press release. “But one thing hasn’t changed: Our Target team members are pulling out all the stops to make every guest’s shopping experience safe, easy and full of joy.”

More than 350,000 frontline team members will get the extra $200 after receiving other $200 bonuses earlier this year for their efforts during the pandemic.

In June, the company announced it was investing nearly $1 billion more on its team than it did in 2019, introducing free virtual healthcare visits for all and extending benefits established for the pandemic. At the time, Target said it was giving a “one-time recognition bonus of $200 to its frontline store and distribution center hourly workers.”

The company also permanently raised its starting wage for U.S. team members to $15 per hour, beginning in July.

Now, all eligible hourly team members in stores, distribution centers and guest and team member contact centers will receive a bonus, including seasonal hires, according to the press release. This is the fourth time this year Target has given bonuses to frontline workers or leaders.

“In a year like no other, I’m proud of what this team has accomplished and grateful for the care and connection they’ve provided our guests and communities,” Melissa Kremer, Target’s chief HR officer, said in the release. “Target’s success this year is a direct result of our team members turning our purpose into action and meeting our guests’ changing needs day after day.”

Target said it is making a more than $70 million investment in employees ahead of the holidays.

Other retail companies have made adjustments to their workforce during the pandemic. CVS announced on Monday it will hire 15,000 workers as the pharmacy chain readies for an anticipated increase in coronavirus and flu cases in the fall and winter months ahead.

And in July, Walmart said it would spend about $428 million on cash bonuses for hourly employees who continued to work during the pandemic. The company, which is famous for its Black Friday sales, also made Thanksgiving Day a company holiday this year and had paid a total of $1.1 billion in extra worker financial incentives as of July, the company said.