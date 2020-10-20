Woman in her 30s died from COVID-19 on a flight

(CBS News) — A woman in her 30s died on an airplane from COVID-19, Dallas County officials announced on Sunday. She was on a flight from Arizona to Texas in July when she died, CBS DFW reports.

The woman had underlying health conditions that were high risk and officials believe she was sick while on the flight, according to CBS DFW. Now, her death is being categorized as a coronavirus death for Dallas County.

- Advertisement -

“It became difficult for her to breath, and they tried to give her oxygen. It is was not successful, and she died on the jetway,” County Judge Clay Jenkins said in an interview with NBC DFW.

Several new coronavirus cases reported for Dallas County on Sunday were from past months. Of 554 new cases reported that day, 390 were reported through the state health services’ electronic lab reporting system, with one from June, five from July, 26 from August, and six from September, according to a press release from the Dallas County Judge.

CBS News has reached out to Judge Jenkins’ office for more information.

Dallas County has seen more than 90,000 total COVID-19 cases and over 1,100 deaths due to the virus.