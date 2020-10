FORT HOOD, TX (WWAY) — The family of Vanessa Guillen, the Fort Hood Army specialist who was killed on base, is now entitled to her full military benefits, the U.S. Army announced.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Army’s investigation concluded that Guillen’s death was “in the line of duty.”

“This determination establishes that the Guillen family is entitled to a variety of Army benefits for Vanessa’s service to our nation,” read the statement.

