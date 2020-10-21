Board of Elections scrambles to inform voters of absentee errors

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Time was dwindling for thousands of North Carolina voters to fix absentee voting errors as elections officials hustled out an updated process for handling mail-in ballot problems two weeks before Election Day.

Court battles had halted processing of ballots mailed back with deficiencies from Oct. 4 until the state issued new guidance Monday.

State and federal judges had frozen key parts of the process amid lawsuits over what to do with ballots that lacked a witness signature and other information.

After the new rules were announced, some counties said they had all but cleared the backlog, but voters elsewhere said they hadn’t yet been contacted.