Body of missing hiker found in North Carolina mountains

CANTON, NC (AP) — Officials say rescue crews have found the body of a young hiker who went missing in the North Carolina mountains.

According to a statement from the Haywood County Emergency Management team, 27-year-old Chad Seger’s body was found in the Pisgah National Forest on Tuesday.

Local news outlets report search teams found Seger’s body at approximately 3 p.m. in an off-trail area in the Shining Rock Wilderness area.

He was last seen on Oct. 12.

The statement said it was too early to determine his cause of death.