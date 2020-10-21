Brunswick County Schools prepares for Phase 2 of redistricting talks

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — Brunswick County Schools has begun scheduling future meetings for it’s Phase 2 part of redistricting.

In a press release, the school board details when these presentations will be taking place, starting with the first public information session on Thursday, October 29. The virtual meeting will provide an overview of the objectives, process, and timeline of the Phase 2 Redistricting Study. The meeting will be streamed live via Zoom, with a recording available afterwards.

A link to the Zoom meeting can be found here.

Additional Public Information Sessions are scheduled for December 1, with more sessions scheduled for next year on January 5, February 1, and March 2. A presentation for the final draft of redistricting options is planned for March 23, 2021.