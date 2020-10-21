Coastal Christian keeping a championship mentality through Covid-19

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Coastal Christian High School was shut down on October 6th due to covid-19, but their student-athletes aren’t using that as an excuse as they prepare to make a deep run in the state playoffs.

2020 has been anything but normal for athletes at Coastal Christian. Halfway through their fall sports season the school was shut down, which means that both the boys soccer team and volleyball team would spend two weeks away from practice and games. The players say while it was difficult, it’s only brought them closer together.

“It’s been different definitely, but I think we’ve learned how to be resilient and to fight through the tough and crazy times,”says Coastal Christian volleyball senior Sadie Luscher. “I mean we never have been through this before. So, I think it’s been great, honestly we’ve gotten closer because of it.”

The hurdles don’t stop there for the Centurions. The players returned from the mandatory quarantine on Monday and had to play the first round of the NCISAA State Playoffs on Tuesday. They say it wouldn’t have been possible without them staying prepared through it all.

“We did a really good job of just making sure everybody stayed fit,”says Coastal boys soccer senior Sammy Santaniello. “You know yesterday we came out with one practice and then had the game. We did a really good job of not being rusty and playing under pressure.”

Their coaches say they couldn’t be more proud of the work they put in to prepare themselves for this moment.

“I just thought the team did a great job of coming in with a great focus and obviously it’s win or go home,”says Centurion boys soccer coach Mike Scheffel. “So, Monday I think they were aware of that and knew the reality of you know it was going to be survive and advance. So, they came in focused and yesterday really put together a great performance.”

The two first round wins for the soccer and volleyball teams have now shifted their sights towards bringing home a state championship. They say no matter the outcome throughout the postseason, they will have something to be proud of for all they’ve accomplished in 2020.

“Obviously our goal is a state championship and we want to do that,”says Dudley Raye the Coastal Christian volleyball coach. “The girls can do that, they know they can. But also at the end of the day we just want to know that we did our best and that was good enough. That includes knowing that our best in a crazy season may just look different and that’s okay.”

The Coastal Christian boys soccer and volleyball teams will host their second round state playoff matchups on Friday night.