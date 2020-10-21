Domestic violence shelter: Calls more than double, shelter stays up almost 300%

“We are almost at a 300% increase in shelter nights, which means we are sheltering that many more people for that long of a time,” Andrea Stough, who works with the shelter, said. This time in 2019, Stough says the shelter had around seven residents on any given night. This year, she says they have an average of 25 residents on any given night.

“We’ve seen a really big escalation in the level of violence and abuse,” she said. “Even if it’s not physical violence, the intensity of the verbal abuse and emotional abuse has really ratcheted up as well.”Back in April, Stough said the shelter had already seen a jump in calls, and they had already started to see a demand for services. But she thinks the pandemic may have held even more people back from seeking help. “I think a lot of families with children were really afraid of shelter environments and reaching out to anything like that, because of the risk of COVID,” Stough said. Months later, she says their numbers keep climbing. “At one point in July, we were up to 47 residents, which is pretty high for us,” she said. “Right now, at our location, it’s considered full if we have between 10 and 12.” From March 16 to September 30, Stough says they saw a 104% increase in their total number of calls, from 1,203 in 2019 to 2,452 in 2020.

She says the number of people in their shelter, or shelter nights, are up 283% from 1,315 in 2019 to 5,039 in 2020.

Stough says their overall services are up 31%, from 3,124 in 2019 to 4,087 in 2020.

On top of that, she says they’ve had to get creative with their services and outreach due to pandemic restrictions. “Our empowerment group, which has always been highly attended and really, a great resource people, has had to move to Zoom. Touching base by phone,” Stough said.