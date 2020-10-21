Dozens add handprints to wall at Good Hops Brewing as part of community mural

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — For Carolina Beach locals and lovers, you have a chance to leave your mark on Pleasure Island.

Over the weekend, dozens added their handprints to the wall at Good Hops Brewing, located at 811 Harper Ave, as a part of Carolina Beach Mural Project’s “High 5 Carolina Beach Community Mural.”

- Advertisement -

The group says they are still in need of a few more handprints. Organizers say they still have about 30 spots open.

1 of 3

If you’d like to participate, head to Good Hops from 5:15 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday.

To add a handprint, it costs $5 or a family of four for $10. All the money goes to support the Carolina Beach Mural Project.

Organizers ask you to wear a mask.