Forest Hills Global Elementary holds food drive for world hunger

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In honor of World Food Day this month, Forest Hills Global Elementary School is holding its 5th annual food drive.

The food drive started out as a school-wide event, but school leaders say this is the second year they’ve opened it up to the entire community.

- Advertisement -

This week, Forest Hills is collecting canned goods and non-perishable food items to donate to Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard.

Forest Hills Global Studies Coordinator Christina Daniels says they did some research to teach children about food insecurity prior to the event and found one in five people in New Hanover County are food insecure. She says this means around 12,300 children under 18 fall into that category.

“That’s a lot of children in just our small community, and it really makes us want to do something,” Daniels said. “Our motto is ‘Explore the world’, and then ‘Be the change’. So sewing those seeds of change are vital to our little people because food insecurity is a big issue.”

Daniels says Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard appreciates all donations but has an especially high need for mac and cheese, cereal, and canned fruits and vegetables.

She says the collection is happening all week, so you can still donate by dropping off food at the front office of Forest Hills Global Elementary.