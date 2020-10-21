Health officials identify COVID-19 cluster at Lyceum Academy

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Public Health Department has identified a cluster of COVID-19 positive cases in the Lyceum Academy at New Hanover High School.

Out of an abundance of caution, New Hanover County Schools says all Lyceum Academy staff and students will be transitioning to remote learning, effective immediately.

It is anticipated that Group B students will return to in-person learning under the AA/BB schedule on November 5 and Group A students will return to in-person learning on November 9.

The New Hanover County Health Department is conducting contact tracing on all cases.