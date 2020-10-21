Hurricane Epsilon, the 10th of a busy season, nears Bermuda

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Epsilon, the 10th of this very busy Atlantic season, is moving toward Bermuda and could hit the island on Thursday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm watch for Bermuda, and residents have been urged to closely monitor the storm’s progress.

Epsilon had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph Wednesday morning and was still about 450 miles east-southeast of Bermuda, moving toward the island at 14 mph.

Large swells generated by Epsilon are expected to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions along the coast of New England and Atlantic Canada during the next couple of days.