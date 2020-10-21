Next up in hunt for COVID-19 vaccine: Testing shots in kids

(AP) — The global hunt for a COVID-19 vaccine for kids is only just beginning — a lagging start that has some U.S. pediatricians worried they may not know if any shots work for young children in time for the next school year.

Older adults may be most vulnerable to the coronavirus, but ending the pandemic will require vaccinating children, too.

Pfizer last week received permission to test its vaccine in U.S. kids as young as 12, and the first test injections in adolescents have begun.

Two Chinese vaccines also are beginning some pediatric testing.