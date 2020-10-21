North Carolina coffee shop invests in COVID-killing technology

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) — In the times of the coronavirus pandemic, keeping a business clean is a top priority. That’s why some businesses are investing in new technology to do just that.
The Hobbyist, a coffee and beer bottle shop in Villa Heights, spent thousands of dollars in a UV zapping machine, which promises to kill 99.9% of viruses including the flu and COVID-19.
It’s similar to the machine being used by the Panthers, and other NFL teams. But Hobbyist owners say some of the technology is being sized down making it accessible for shop owners.
“We talked for the last few months if we should invest in it,” said Julie Woodside who owns the Hobbyist with her husband. She says she first saw the technology used in hospitals, where she works. The same cleaning technology is typically used for large offices, schools and universities.