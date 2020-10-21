Pandemic World Series draws smallest crowd in over century

ARLINGTON, TX (AP) — A crowd of 11,388 attended the World Series opener between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays, the lowest count in a Fall Classic since Game 6 in 1909.

They spread in groups of up to four, mostly in alternate rows and none directly behind each other among the forest green seats.

Major League Baseball made about 28% available of the 40,518 capacity at the new retractable-roof stadium of the Texas Rangers.

World Series games are usually festive. This one had a surreal feel caused by the coronavirus pandemic.