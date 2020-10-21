Raleigh vet sees nearly 40 cases of kennel cough in dogs in recent weeks

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — A Raleigh vet is issuing a warning for dog owners in the Triangle: Avoid dog parks in the coming weeks.

Dr. Page Wages is urging you not to take your dog to a dog park for the next two weeks after a spike in cases of kennel cough.

She’s seen 39 cases in the last couple of weeks at Care First Animal Hospital on Oberlin Road.

“We’ve seen a tremendous rise in cases,” Wages says, “almost every one of them is a dog that frequents a dog park or plays with neighborhood dogs.”

Don’t worry, it’s not COVID-19, but like the coronavirus, kennel cough can spread easily.

