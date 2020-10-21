Southport man gets five years in prison for selling crack cocaine

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A Southport man was sentenced in court on Tuesday to five years in prison on several drug charges.

Terrance Leon Washington, 36, pleaded guilty to six counts of distribution of cocaine base (crack), one count of distribution of cocaine, and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine on August 7, 2018, according to court documents.

- Advertisement -

In early 2017, investigators with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office received information that Washington was selling controlled substances from Washington’s home in Southport.

On February 2, 2017, investigators conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle that was leaving Washington’s home, and cocaine was found in the car.

Agents obtained a search warrant, and at Washington’s home, agents seized 15.02 grams of cocaine, 3.87 grams of cocaine base (crack), marijuana, plastic bags, digital scales, a 12-gauge shotgun, a 7.62 assault rifle with a 30-round magazine, a .40 caliber handgun, and ammunition of various calibers.

A few months later, agents learned that Washington was continuing to sell controlled substances, and investigators used a confidential informant to purchase cocaine and cocaine base (crack) from Washington on seven dates from June 22, 2017 to December 15, 2017.

On August 26, 2017, investigators conducted a traffic stop of Washington. He was found with a white substance around and inside his mouth, and he admitted he had ingested cocaine base (crack) prior to the traffic stop, a tactic that is often used to prevent investigators from finding the drugs.

On December 15, 2017, investigators obtained a second search warrant for Washington’s home, and investigators seized 9.4 grams of cocaine base (crack), 3.8 grams of cocaine, marijuana, a marijuana grinder, and digital scales.