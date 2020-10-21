UPWA brings Fright Night 2020 to Wilmington Saturday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UPWA is bringing pro wrestling back to the Cape Fear just in time for Halloween. The UPWA Fight Night 2020 is Saturday.

Eight of the top tag teams in the South will compete in a one night contest for the opportunity to face the champions in January when UPWA presents the 13th Annual John J. Iradi Memorial Tag Team Tournament.

The tournament is named after UPWA Owner Donald Brower’s special needs uncle who passed away in 1997 and was a big supporter of his nephew’s dream to be involved in professional wrestling. The winner will face the tag team champions at New Year’s Massacre 2021 on January 16th.

Another huge match Saturday will be for the Cruiserweight Championship when new champion John Beasley makes his first defense.