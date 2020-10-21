VIDEO: Florida trooper takes down biker during a group ‘charity ride-out’

Florida Highway Patrol troopers appear to be chasing a motorcyclist, all while hundreds of other riders were participating in what they’re calling a breast cancer charity ride out.

Heart-pounding moments caught on camera show the dangerous takedown that happened Sunday in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Delray Beach.

At one point, troopers can be seen trying to stop the bike with their cruisers and it knocks him to the ground.

Moments later, the rider attempts to get back on.

That’s when one trooper is seen charging towards him, then leaping over the bike head-first, taking the suspect down to the ground.

