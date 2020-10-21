What’s your vision for Brunswick County by 2040? Local leaders want to know

Brunswick County’s Planning and Parks and Recreation departments have teamed up for a 12-month initiative called Blueprint Brunswick 2040 to craft two new plans: a Comprehensive Land Use Plan and a Parks and Recreation Master Plan. Together, these two new plans will guide future growth, decisions, and investments in infrastructure and serves within the county.

“Brunswick County is a special place, and we want to maintain our county’s character and quality of life as we grow,” Chairman Frank Williams said. “The County wants to preserve our natural resources, protect our neighborhoods, and respect and uphold private property rights while continuing to be a great place to do business. If this new plan is to be effective, it must have balanced input from all sectors of our community, not be dominated by any one group. That’s why it’s so important for as many citizens as possible to provide input during this planning process.”

The project is currently in the second phase of a four-phase timeline. Since July, staff have been busy gathering data and maps on the study areas, hosting steering committee meetings, and holding tour and visioning meetings with county commissioners. Now the initiative is focusing on its next key component: community input and engagement.

“As one of the fastest-growing counties in the nation, having strong comprehensive plans now is crucial to ensure we’re preparing for the growth we’re going to get over the next 20 years,” Planning Director Kirstie Dixon said. “Where will new housing and commercial developments go? What kind of infrastructure will we need to stay connected? What kind of programming and facilities are needed in our parks? And what will it all look like? These are all questions we want to ask you as we work on these plans.”

Residents have several opportunities to participate both virtually and in-person this fall. You can find resources, maps, upcoming meetings, and the online survey now at BlueprintBrunswick2040.com

Residents are not required to attend an in-person event to participate. Residents planning to register to attend a community meeting can submit their survey before, during, or after the meeting.

This planning effort will cover the entire jurisdiction of Brunswick County outside municipal limits, and inclusive of participating municipalities.

How to Participate

Take the Online SurveyThe Blueprint Brunswick 2040 Public Input Survey is now online and open for submissions. The survey consists of 28 questions and takes about 20 minutes to complete. Access the survey at BlueprintBrunswick2040.com

Participants are asked to submit their online survey by Oct. 31.

Attend a Community Meeting Virtually or In-Person (Registration Required)This November, Brunswick County will host virtual and live in-person sessions at county parks to discuss the project and hear residents’ thoughts. Registration is open to reserve a spot at a meeting. Individuals must register in advance as space is limited due to COVID-19 precautions.

Brunswick County will stream sessions scheduled for 6 p.m. live online for individuals to watch from home. The County will post more information about streaming links to meetings in the coming weeks.

Alternative locations have also been selected in the event of inclement weather or other issues if necessary. Any changes to the location will be posted online and communicated to registered attendees.

Tuesday, Nov. 10

Location: Ocean Isle Beach Park

Times: 4 p.m. / 5 p.m. / 6 p.m.

Alternative Location (if necessary): Calabash Senior Center

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Location: Smithville Park

Times: 4 p.m. / 5 p.m. / 6 p.m.

Alternative Location (if necessary): Southport Senior Center

Thursday, Nov. 12

Location: Lockwood Folly Park

Times: 4 p.m. / 5 p.m. / 6 p.m.

Alternative Location (if necessary): Supply Senior Center

Tuesday, Nov. 17

Location: Leland Park

Times: 4 p.m. / 5 p.m. / 6 p.m.

Alternative Location (if necessary): Leland Senior Center

Wednesday, Nov. 18

Location: Waccamaw Park

Times: 4 p.m. / 5 p.m. / 6 p.m.

Alternative Location (if necessary): Waccamaw Building

All in-person meetings held in person are conducted in accordance with CDC guidelines for COVID-19 safety and with Governor Cooper’s Executive Orders. No meetings will exceed 25 people inside or 50 people outside.

Masks are required for all in attendance and staff will provide a mask to any registrant that does not have one. Hand sanitizer is available in multiple locations around each meeting venue. All registrants will receive a packet with sanitized materials to use and take home.

If you are unable or uncomfortable attending in-person meetings, you can participate online.

Questions about Blueprint Brunswick 2040? Contact our team members to learn more:

Kirstie Dixon, Planning Director: 910.253.2027

Aaron Perkins, Parks & Recreation Director: 910.253.2676

See more information on the project any time at BlueprintBrunswick2040.com