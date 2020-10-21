Wilmington city council declares Optimist Park as surplus property

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington City Council has declared that Optimist Park is no longer park.

Council passed the resolution with a 7-0 vote Tuesday evening at their regular meeting.

Optimist Park is located at 1650 South Front Street, and currently consists of three baseball fields, a press box, and restrooms sit on the 11.3-acre property.

Council declared it as a surplus property saying, “as it is no longer viable for the city to maintain as a park due to constant flooding, poor drainage, environmental regulations associated with the property’s historic use, and designation as a landfill.”

The city says North Carolina Ports representatives have made an offer to purchase this property. While they don’t have immediate development plans, NC Ports say they “envision the land serving as an appropriate buffer between port operating activities and residential development.”