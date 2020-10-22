Man arrested accused of collecting guns, explosives, posting threats about Joe Biden

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WSOC) — A 19-year-old man taken into custody in Kannapolis is accused of making threatening posts and conducting internet searches related to killing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
Alexander Hillel Treisman was arrested at the end of May after investigators found an abandoned van at a Kannapolis bank with an AR-15 style rifle, a handgun, ammunition and explosive materials, according to court documents.
Employees at the Fifth Third Bank on South Main Street had asked the Kannapolis Police Department to tow the van, and investigators later searched the vehicle.
Authorities found more items such as $509,000 in cash, books about making bombs and improvised weapons, drawings of swastikas and planes crashing into buildings, and six additional guns, according to the documents.