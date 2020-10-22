Man sentenced to 85 months for role in drug trafficking

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — A Wilmington man was sentenced yesterday to 85 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of cocaine.

Nathaniel McFarland, 40, was involved in the importation and distribution of methamphetamine into Wilmington between July and August 2019, according to court documents and evidence presented in court.

On August 6, 2019, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Detectives pulled over McFarland in the parking lot of McDonalds on Gordon Road. McFarland had provided a female passenger 78 grams of pure methamphetamine. Police also found cocaine in the car.

The investigation uncovered the source of the methamphetamine was from Greensboro.

The Department of Justice says that the case was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation called “White Rabbit,” focusing on a drug trafficking organization involved in the importation of heroin and methamphetamine into Eastern North Carolina.