Two more Panthers players placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

CHARLOTTE (WSOC) — The Carolina Panthers have placed kicker Joey Slye and offensive lineman Trent Scott on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Wednesday.
Earlier this week, head coach Matt Rhule said the Panthers would work virtually Monday and Tuesday out of an abundance of caution following an unconfirmed positive COVID-19 test result.
This would allow time to re-test and confirm whether someone does have the virus. If so, the team would have to contact trace and isolate anyone who has had close contact with that person.
Following that announcement, offensive lineman Michael Schofield was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list, joining backup center Tyler Lawson.