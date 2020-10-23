Alliance for Cape Fear Trees distributed over 1,000 trees during giveaway

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Alliance for Cape Fear Trees held a giveaway on October 10th to help offset the loss of trees the area has suffered over the last several years from hurricane damage.

The distribution was the third of its kind the organization has held. There were 1,000 trees distributed during the event, bringing the total number of trees given away by the organization over the years to more than 3,000.

- Advertisement -

Unlike previous giveaways, this year people had to pre-order trees online and sign up for a specific pickup time. By doing so, organizers hope to expedite the process during the pandemic while still allowing people access to trees that should help local vegetation recover.