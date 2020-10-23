Chef Vivian Howard wants to change how you cook with ‘This Will Make It Taste Good’

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Chef Vivian Howard’s second book is a tribute to flavor heroes. She introduces the world to simple, but powerful recipes to make any meal taste brighter and more delicious in ‘This Will Make It Taste Good.’

Each chapter starts with a hero like ‘R-Rated Onions,’ ‘Can-Do Kraut,’ or ‘Little Green Dress’ that are building blocks to cook other dishes.

Howard says her mission with this cookbook is to make simple cooking exciting and accessible. She promises that the recipes are “dead-easy and turn basic food into something special.”

She is an award winning TV host, best-selling author, restaurateur, and busy mother.

‘This Will Make It Taste Good’ is available on-line or wherever books are sold.

Howard is hosting several virtual events and live, socially-distanced drive-thru events.

Get more information, including how to order the book, by clicking here.