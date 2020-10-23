Health officials report third COVID-19 death tied to church

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — State health officials say a third person has died as the result of a COVID-19 outbreak linked to a weeklong church event.

The Charlotte Observer reports 82 cases have developed as the result of the events at the United House of Prayer for All People in Charlotte from Oct. 4-11.

Mecklenburg County Deputy Health Director Raynard Washington says in a statement that at least five people have been hospitalized in connection with the church outbreak.

The county tested at least 127 people for COVID-19 Thursday and has scheduled for Friday.