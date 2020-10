WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Hollywood east is still in action these days. The TV show ‘Hightown’ shot scenes for the new season of the hit show in Wrightsville beach on Friday.

Crews were at Wrightsville Beach near the Hanover Seaside Club, the Oceanic Restaurant, and Wrightsville Beach Park in front o fthe old fire station.

They are expected to continue filming in the Wrightsville Beach area until sometime tomorrow morning.