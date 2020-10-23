Owners of Durham restaurant Zweli’s invited by Joe Biden to debate

NASVHILLE, TN (WTVD) — There was a taste of the Bull City in Nashville on Thursday night as a Durham couple and co-restaurant owners were there as America got one final glance at the major party presidential candidates.

Leonardo and Zweli Williams of Zweli’s Kitchen & Catering were guests of democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for Thursday night’s presidential debate.

The two said they want others in the community to be as engaged in the democratic process as they are. They got a call from a Biden staff member on Wednesday inviting them to come.

