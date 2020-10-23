Wilmington’s state-funded crisis and detox center to remain open until further notice

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Harbor, Wilmington’s only state-funded detox and crisis center, will remain open until further notice.

Previously, The Harbor was scheduled to no longer accept patients on October 23. The land the building sits on was purchased by New Hanover Regional Medical Center in 2017 and after extensions granted from NHRMC, they had not been able to find a new building to relocate.

RHA Health Services says they are continuing efforts to remain a vital resource the the community and they appreciate all the support from stakeholders and private citizens.

Questions can be directed to Brian Mingia or Chuck Hill at RHA Wilmington’s office at 910-632-2191.