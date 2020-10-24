Boil water advisory scheduled for Monday night for parts of Wilmington

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has announced that it has scheduled a precautionary boil water advisory for the Flats on Front community at 1045 N. Front St., beginning at 10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26.

The advisory will impact approximately 200 people and will remain in place while CFPUA crews complete a connection to a CFPUA water main. The CFPU says that notification has been hand-delivered to affected customers by CFPUA staff.

A CFPUA spokesperson says that periods of low or no pressure in the water distribution system increase the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

When under a boil water advisory, CFPUA asks customers to boil their water for one minute, then allow it to cool prior to consumption. Consumption includes drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, fruit and vegetable washing, pet consumption, and the preparation of baby formula. It does not include showering or bathing.

Before a boil water advisory is lifted, CFPUA lab staff test the water to ensure it is safe to drink.