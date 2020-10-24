Cape Fear first responders honored with appreciation night

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY)–First responders across the country have been put to test during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and now here in the Cape Fear they’re being honored for their dedication to the community.

It was a night full of food, family, and fun for first responders on Friday night in Hampstead. Ironclad Golf hosted the event alongside Salty Bins and first responders say it was a night they’ve been looking forward to all week.

- Advertisement -

“This is a great event, we’ve been excited about it all week,”says New Hanover County Sheriff Office Sergeant Justin Stegall. “Part of the proceeds are going back to New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office K-9 and Pender County K-9 Units. That means a lot to us, K-9 units are an expensive unit to run within the law enforcement and it’s nice to have backing especially from the community.”

The event was put together by staff members at both Ironclad and Salty Bins. They say it was a no brainer when it came to honoring the first responders and this was just another way they could show their community support.

“We work very closely with our first responders and see what they do in our community,”says Salty Bins Marketing Representative Jessica Krist. “So, we just wanted a way to give back and say thank you. We welcomed them and their families, while raising some money for a good cause. An ultimately just getting ingrained with our first responders here.”

The Pender and New Hanover County K-9 units put on demonstrations for the people in attendance to see how the dogs work. Sergeant Stegall with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says it was night for their staff to relax and undwind.

“It’s also nice just to relax a little bit,”Stegall says. “There’s going to be guys here from work that are in plain clothes and are able to kick back, get something to eat, get something to drink, and have some laughs.We will show the K-9’s abilities a little bit, but just have a good time.”

The Ironclad Golf course says they will open part of their course to the public on Saturday.