CFPUA stops sanitary sewer overflow caused by blockage

ODGEN (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has announced that it has stopped a sanitary sewer overflow near Silver Grass Court.

The overflow was caused by a large blockage in the sewer system, which a spokesperson for CFPUA says was stopped just before 12:30 p.m. The blockage in the sewer main was caused by a combination of grease and debris such as wipes and other non-flushable materials.

An estimated 1,950 gallons of untreated wastewater was lost during the overflow and discharged into a storm drain that leads to Smith Creek.

The state’s Emergency Management has been notified and CFPUA staff have begun water sampling to determine whether the overflow has had any impact on water quality.