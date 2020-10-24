Drive thru flu shot event held in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Flu season is just around the corner. That’s why New Hanover Regional Medical Center held a drive thru flu shot event Saturday in downtown Wilmington.

500 flu vaccines were given out to people who attended the event, with the recipients receiving the shots through their car windows.

With the coronavirus pandemic still in full swing, local health officials feel it’s more important than ever to get your flu vaccine this year.

“We also don’t want to overwhelm our hospitals with COVID patients as well as flu patients,” assistant health director Carla Turner said. “So this is a simple thing people can do to protect themselves, people they love and our community at large, by getting a flu vaccine.”

According to the CDC, flu season typically peaks between December and February each year.