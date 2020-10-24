Drive-thru hiring event to take place at Brunswick Community College

BOLIVIA (WWAY) – NCWorks, the state’s workforce system, is holding a drive-through hiring event on Tuesday, Oct. 27th from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m in Brunswick Community College’s Odell Williamson parking lot.

The event is hosted by the Cape Fear Workforce Development Board, NCWorks, and the Brunswick County Chamber of Commerce.

Participating businesses with available positions include Area Wide Protective, Intelli Choice Homecare, Right at Home, Carolina Staffing Solutions, Burke’s Outlet, and Brunswick Community College.

This is the fourth drive thru hiring event hosted by the Cape Fear Workforce Development Board (CFWDB) and the first with multiple employer participation.

A spokesperson says that the events are COVID friendly with appropriate safety precautions taken.