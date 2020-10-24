Meet Tabitha “Too Shoes”: a two-legged dog with a big heart

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve ever been to a voting event in Wilmington, maybe you’ve met her.

She may be small, she may be different, but that doesn’t stop her from encouraging people to vote.

Her name is Tabitha “Too Shoes,” but you can call her Tabby.

“Tabby was born this way just due to breeding. She had parvo when she was a puppy, but thankfully she was able to get through it,” explains her owner, Philip White, as he cradles Tabby in one arm. “She has her little wheelchair, but most of the time she hops around like a T-Rex.”

The outgoing pup was luckily adopted by a loving family, and given a puppy wheelchair allowing her to run and play.

“We trained her at Lowes actually, with the wheelchair,” says her other owner, Kramer Vaughan. “And a lot of veterans work at Lowes. And they would come up and come see her. And she’d just gravitate toward them. And she’d kind of be like a service dog for them you know.”

And on Saturday, Tabby visited a voting rally centered around veterans, a group no stranger to disabilities.

“And I think, we try to bring her out to different events,” White says, “whether it’s voting events, or events with maybe people who are experiencing disabilities or a hard time. She just makes everyone smile and let’s them know that just because we’re all a little different, doesn’t mean we can’t lead a full life.”

Tabitha is more than a good dog. What others might see as a disability, Tabitha uses to bond with people of all walks of life. Even when times are scary or uncertain, says Vaughan:

“A lot of people especially at this time feel like there’s dissension, and you know, they might not feel safe to vote. But if they see Tabby out there electioneering…you know, it puts a big smile on their face.”

No ifs, ands, or barks about it, voting has never been cuter.