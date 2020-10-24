Officials: 4 killed, 2 injured in OBX house fire

BUXTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say four people were killed and at least two others injured in a house fire on North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the four people who died in Friday morning’s fire in Buxton were a Coast Guard member’s family.

Officials say the fire damaged multiple homes and displaced three other Coast Guard members and their families.

Two people were taken to Outer Banks Hospital.

Dare County officials didn’t immediately release the names of the victims.