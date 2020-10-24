President Donald Trump delivers remarks at Robeson County Fairgrounds

LUMBERTON (WTVD) — President Donald Trump spoke to supporters in Lumberton during a campaign rally.

This comes shortly after Trump declared his support for a bill that would federally recognize the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina.

Trump delivered remarks on “fighting for forgotten men and women in Lumberton” at 12:30 p.m. at the Robeson County Fairgrounds at 3750 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Trump’s visit came a day after his son, Eric Trump, is scheduled to attend an “Evangelicals for Trump: Praise, Prayer and Patriotism” in Raleigh at RFA Church.

