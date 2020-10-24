Traffic backing up on River Road as firefighters work

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — Multiple fire departments are currently responding to a fire on River Road near the Snow’s Cut Bridge leading towards Carolina Beach.

According to Wilmington Fire, officers are currently working on putting out the fire. There are no known injuries at this time.

Still, drivers should expect delays until the situation has been dealt with. The main delays are on River Road near Snow’s Cut Park east of the Cypress Island and the Saponas Pointe subdivision neighborhoods.

WWAY will bring you more information when it becomes available.