Trump votes in Fla. before rallies; Biden focuses on Pa.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump says he voted Saturday “for a guy named Trump” and called it an “honor” to cast his own ballot in his adopted home state of Florida.

He then jetted off to campaign in three battleground states, where large crowds awaited even as coronavirus cases are surging to records in the country. The first rally took place at the Robeson County Fairgrounds in Lumberton.

Democrat Joe Biden is pressing the case that Trump doesn’t deserve a second term because of his handling of the pandemic.

Biden told a drive-in rally outside Philadelphia that he didn’t “like the idea of all this distance but it’s necessary” for public health reasons.

He added: ”We don’t want to become superspreaders.”