Trunk-or-treat event held at Maides Park

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — Hundreds of people came to Maides Park to enjoy candy from the comfort of their own cars.

Parks and Recreation leaders said there were 21 vendors lined up at the park to hand out candy on Friday night, Oct. 23.

- Advertisement -

Those officials say this is the second year they have held a trick-or-treating event, but this was the first time it was made a trunk-or-treat drive-by event. They say the trunk-or-treat method was to ensure proper social distancing protocols were observed during the pandemic.