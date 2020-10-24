Volunteers planted dozens of trees around Wilmington on Saturday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Over 70 volunteers with the Alliance for Cape Fear Trees came together on Saturday to plant dozens of trees in neighborhoods around Wilmington.

The volunteers focused their tree planting in areas that have lost many trees over the past several years due to storms and tree decay.

- Advertisement -

Those who turned out to help with the tree planting say they look forward to seeing the look of the neighborhood change in the coming years. Connie Parker with Alliance for Cape Fear Trees spoke about the excitement of the volunteers who planted the trees.

“They’re working in the neighborhoods to be able to get the first of those in,” Parker said. “Then we’ll have three more after that to be able to get this neighborhood pretty well planted out we hope. So it’ll have a nice green tree canopy in a few years.”

The group has three more tree planting events planned in the coming months. To volunteer for a future planting, you can visit their website.