Woman arrested for deadly shooting

WALLACE (WWAY) — A late night shooting in Wallace left one person dead Friday night.

Wallace Police arrested and charged Marshje Swinson, 26, with First Degree Murder in the shooting death of Lonnel Henderson, 26.

Swinson was also charged with Attempted First Degree Murder of Henderson’s sister, Shardonnay Langley, 22.

Langley received a minor gun shot injury and has been treated for that.

“This incident is domestic related as Swinson and Henderson were in a relationship,” according to the Wallace Police Department.

Police recovered a 9mm handgun from Swinson who has cooperated with police so far.