Bridgewater nearly sinks Saints in return to Superdome

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Teddy Bridgewater took a sack when he could least afford to late in the fourth quarter.

That was about the only mistake he made in his return to New Orleans a year after going 5-0 as the Saints’ starter in place of then-injured Drew Brees.

It also was the moment he and coach Matt Rhule dwelled on after the Panthers’ 27-24 loss.

Bridgewater completed 23 of 28 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns.

But his 8-yard loss on the Panthers’ final offensive play forced Joey Slye to attempt a 65-yard field goal that was just short.