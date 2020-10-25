Bridgewater nearly sinks Saints in return to Superdome

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Teddy Bridgewater took a sack when he could least afford to late in the fourth quarter.
That was about the only mistake he made in his return to New Orleans a year after going 5-0 as the Saints’ starter in place of then-injured Drew Brees.
It also was the moment he and coach Matt Rhule dwelled on after the Panthers’ 27-24 loss.
Bridgewater completed 23 of 28 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns.
But his 8-yard loss on the Panthers’ final offensive play forced Joey Slye to attempt a 65-yard field goal that was just short.