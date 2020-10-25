Haunted house in Marsh Oaks is scarily fun

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Though Halloween looks a little different this year, that isn’t stopping some from getting into the spooky spirit.

Mark and Lisa Page say Halloween is scary fun, turning their home into an elaborate haunted house complete with skeletons, clowns, and meatmen:

- Advertisement -

“We have a skull, we use a skull like this right here,” Mark explained as he stood over a decorative coffin. “And his rib cage is going to be a rack of pork ribs. He’ll have a full slab of ribs on each side, and then we have Italian sausages down, those are his intestines. And then we have a vat of meatballs down below.”

The whole yard filled with the stuff of nightmares includes a haunted pirate ship, jeep-driving skeleton, Pennywise the Clown, and this, an ogre.

“I’ve got a mask got a mask with big horns sticking out, a couple of weapons, and it’s gonna be good,” Page says. “Last year I was Valak the nun. Before then I was Pennywise. So we have a good time. I had my picture taken at least 50 times last year with the kids.”

The haunted house is the Marsh Oaks neighborhood in Porters Neck, and should be open to trick or treaters on Halloween.

According to Page, more than 600 kids visited his house of horrors last year, making it the ultimate trick or treating destination, but hopefully, not the final one.