Local veterans hold Biden rally

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Saturday, local veterans from several branches of the military gathered at the Old Light Infantry building downtown, holding a Veterans for Biden rally.

Event-goers held up signs and banners…hosted speeches…and later walked several blocks to the nearest polling place to cast a ballot.

Many are concerned about the candidates’ positions on mental health.

According to Veteran Affairs, 17 veterans commit suicide a day in the U.S., many because they don’t have access to adequate healthcare. In addition, about 25 percent suffer from a disability.

Spero Pekatos, a retired U.S. Army Major, says he’s voting for an administration that will address mental health for veterans and represent the values he fought for:

“I’d be lying to you if I didn’t tell you that I voted Republican for most of my life. But I cannot, I cannot have a leader that’s not going to be truthful, that’s not going to be pleasant, that’s not going to be respectful. These are all the things we learn in the military. How to lead people. How to treat people with dignity. How to include everybody, even the ones you don’t like.”

Members of the army, marines, navy, and air force were in attendance, and many brought family members, who offered support.