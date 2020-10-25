Protester charged with damaging Trump billboard now charged with damaging city signs

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Nicole Nelson, also known as Lily Nicole, has been charged with damaging signs outside Wilmington City Hall.

Nelson is known for her involvement in protests following the death of George Floyd. Last week, she and three others were charged with damaging a ‘Wilmington for Trump 2020’ billboard earlier this month.

- Advertisement -

She is now charged with damaging parking signs at city hall which designate reserved spaces for city council members.

A spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department says Nelson was arrested at approximately 4:00 p.m. Saturday and charged with damage to personal property. She was given a $100 unsecured bond.

We will post more information as it becomes available.