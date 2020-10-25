VP Pence to campaign in Wilmington

Both campaigns have focused heavily on North Carolina in the past few months. Vice President Pence campaigned in Kinston on Sunday, Oct. 25, while President Trump campaigned in Lumberton on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Former Vice President Joe Biden campaigned in Raleigh on Sunday, Oct. 18, and Senator Kamala Harris campaigned in Charlotte and Asheville on Wednesday, Oct. 21. Senator Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, visited Wilmington to campaign for the Biden-Harris ticket on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Vice President Pence is maintaining an aggressive campaign schedule this week despite his exposure to a top aide who tested positive for COVID-19. The vice president’s office says that under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, Pence is considered a “close contact” of his chief of staff, Marc Short, but will not quarantine.

The vice president’s office says Pence does not have to quarantine because he is considered an essential worker.