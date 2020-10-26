Active COVID-19 cases at Pender Correctional rise to the highest in the state

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Pender Correctional Institution currently has the most active COVID-19 cases among prisons in North Carolina.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, a total of 208 Pender inmates have tested positive for the virus, 75 of which are presumed recovered.

As of Monday morning, there are currently 118 inmates with COVID-19.

NCDPS says around 660 inmate are housed at the facility.

In comparison, the New Hanover Correctional Center has 21 active cases and Columbus Correctional has eight.

On Oct. 19, a Pender inmate died in the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. Another inmate died in April due to COVID-19.

WWAY has received numerous calls from inmates, family members, and those in the community over COVID-19 concerns at the prison.

WWAY brought those concerns to NCDPS and they released the following statement:

“The prison system has taken more than four dozen actions to prevent COVID-19 from getting into the prisons, to help prevent it from spreading to other prisons and to confine it within a prison if it does get in. These actions are located at here. That webpage also contains a prison-by-prison chart at the bottom that shows the current number of active positive cases in the offender populations at each prison.

The chart shows 118 active cases of COVID-19 in the offender population at Pender Correctional. The chart is updated daily at 3 p.m. Around 660 offenders are housed at the facility.

This webpage shows when visitation was shut down, distribution of face masks and cleaning supplies, a moratorium on the acceptance of prison-sentence offenders housed in the county jails, medical transportation protocols, the advancement of discretionary credits to eligible offenders, and much, much more.

Statewide, the entire 31,000 offender population has been tested for COVID-19 at least once. Many have been tested twice or more.

So far, almost 35,000 offenders have been tested for the virus, and the Division of Prisons has conducted more than 52,000 COVID-19 tests on offenders.

NCDPS also referred us to an outline of the Division of Prisons medical protocols on COVID-19, which you can view here.